Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India took COVID challenge with highest political commitment: Harsh Vardhan at World Health Assembly

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
India took COVID challenge with highest political commitment: Harsh Vardhan at World Health Assembly

India took COVID challenge with highest political commitment: Harsh Vardhan at World Health Assembly

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while addressing 73rd World Health Assembly via video conference on May 18 said that PM Modi personally monitored situation and ensured a pre-emptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading.

"India took all necessary steps well in time," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry?

US President Trump’s harangue against WHO and his decision to stop meeting the financial commitment...
PRAVDA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kaushik64284417

Kaushik Das RT @indiatvnews: India took on Covid-19 challenge with highest level of political commitment: Harsh Vardhan #Coronavirus #COVID19 #WHO h… 9 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV India took on Covid-19 challenge with highest level of political commitment: Harsh Vardhan #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/6sT1N1vhiR 10 hours ago

iPeXdElHi

Shyam @ANI ??? does India really need to Import it !! certainly Not at the onset of Covid, so many of our enterprises too… https://t.co/ATzCBIYzJL 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Feeling lonely? Psychologist offers mental health tips amid pandemic [Video]

Feeling lonely? Psychologist offers mental health tips amid pandemic

Before COVID-19, the CDC had already declared loneliness an epidemic in the U.S Experts now report that the coronavirus pandemic, and the stay-at-home orders it brought, have left even more people are..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:28Published
Australia And China Spat Deepens [Video]

Australia And China Spat Deepens

Australia and China traded barbs on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Australia has just recorded its 100th COVID-19 fatality. Australia’s relative success in constraining the spread of the virus has been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published