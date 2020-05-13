India took COVID challenge with highest political commitment: Harsh Vardhan at World Health Assembly
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while addressing 73rd World Health Assembly via video conference on May 18 said that PM Modi personally monitored situation and ensured a pre-emptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading.
"India took all necessary steps well in time," he added.