Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren

Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 18 informed about the various steps which state government will take during 4th phase of lockdown amid coronavirus situation.

He said that industrial activities can run at the industrial areas in the state.

Considering study of the children, the state government has taken the decision to open the stationery and book shops.

"Liquor shops will also open in the state from tomorrow," Soren added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBattlePool

The Pool Battle Jharkhand: Lockdown phase-4 waiver; Hardware, book, stationery, mobile and liquor shops will open in Jharkhand | लॉ… https://t.co/BvNBdxPI4d 1 hour ago

ChrisAn23283462

Navneet Singh Randhawa RT @captjasdeep: What a wonderful world it is , liquor Shop are open ...book shops are closed in RED ZONE. 2 days ago

captjasdeep

Capt Jasdeep What a wonderful world it is , liquor Shop are open ...book shops are closed in RED ZONE. 2 days ago

SunilLonkar8

Sunil Lonkar Maharashtra government is keen to open liquor shops but not keen to open book shops ? Shame 2 days ago

shubham98780

Shubham Sharma Why liquor shops are open but book stores are not @ashokgehlot51 1 week ago

CSSUMIT04

Sumit Gupta RT @Sadafsayeed: Close liquor shops and open book shops pls. 🙏🏼 1 week ago

AryanSi88117143

Aryan Singh RT @rahulsharebazar: Close liquor shops and open book shops pls. @narendramodi 🙏🏼 1 week ago

sawantsoniya

Avid Reader Ocassional Travel @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray If Delhi and Kerala can keep book Shop open why not Mumbai..Close liquor Shops open Book… https://t.co/bAmh8A1bhq 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Community kitchens at every 20-km to feed to migrant worker: CM Hemant Soren [Video]

Community kitchens at every 20-km to feed to migrant worker: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 18 informed about the various steps which has been taken by the state government to assist the migrant workers, who are forced to walk to their native..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published
COVID-19: CM Soren thanks TATA TRUSTS for its assistance [Video]

COVID-19: CM Soren thanks TATA TRUSTS for its assistance

Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRI) of TATA TRUSTS on May 16 joined hands with the Jharkhand government on fight against COVID-19. It gave 8,400 PPE kits and other health protection equipments to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published