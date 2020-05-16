Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 18 informed about the various steps which state government will take during 4th phase of lockdown amid coronavirus situation.

He said that industrial activities can run at the industrial areas in the state.

Considering study of the children, the state government has taken the decision to open the stationery and book shops.

"Liquor shops will also open in the state from tomorrow," Soren added.