Skip Bayless: Channing Frye is wrong about Jordan, Michael did way more than 'only score'

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Former Cleveland Cavalier Channing Frye recently came out and said that LeBron is better than Michael Jordan, and added that MJ's job was to 'only score.'

Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Channing Frye is not giving Michael Jordan the proper credit he deserves.

