Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant

Rooney Mara is reportedly expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix.

The notoriously private couple are thought to be expecting a child together, but the pair have not yet confirmed the news themselves.

Page Six was the first to report the pregnancy speculation, based on reported confirmation from a source.

Rooney, 35, and Joaquin, 45, are known to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, but the 'Joker' star spoke last year about how they met on the set of 2013 movie 'Her'.

Joaquin was speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, and said he thought Rooney "despised" him when they first met, before realising she was just "shy".

Joaquin admitted the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actress is the only woman he's ever researched online.