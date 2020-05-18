Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant

Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant

Rooney Mara is reportedly expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix.

The notoriously private couple are thought to be expecting a child together, but the pair have not yet confirmed the news themselves.

Page Six was the first to report the pregnancy speculation, based on reported confirmation from a source.

Rooney, 35, and Joaquin, 45, are known to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, but the 'Joker' star spoke last year about how they met on the set of 2013 movie 'Her'.

Joaquin was speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, and said he thought Rooney "despised" him when they first met, before realising she was just "shy".

Joaquin admitted the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actress is the only woman he's ever researched online.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Rooney Mara Pregnant & Expecting First Child with Joaquin Phoenix?

Is Rooney Mara pregnant? A new report has emerged that says the 35-year-old actress and Joaquin...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mojohill22

Mojo Hill RT @vulture: Rooney Mara is reportedly six months pregnant with the couple’s first child https://t.co/7qSqk47lHT 2 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant - Rooney Mara is reportedly expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix. The… https://t.co/WLOjFuqgza 5 minutes ago

OHMYJEEBUS_XXII

TONY RT @wmag: Congratulations are reportedly in order for Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. https://t.co/DFfy5nZIM2 57 minutes ago

teads15

T RT @harpersbazaarus: Rooney Mara is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joaquin Phoenix https://t.co/LB4sR2XLQB 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BREAKING NEWS: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly expecting first child together [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly expecting first child together

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly set to become a dad with his fiancee Rooney Mara.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published