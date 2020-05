Reseda Man Arrested In Hawaii For Violating Quarantine Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:43s - Published 26 minutes ago Reseda Man Arrested In Hawaii For Violating Quarantine A Reseda man was arrested Saturday just before he was set to board a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles after it was discovered that he had violated a mandatory quarantine requirement. Katie Johnston reports. 0

