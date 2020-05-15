WHO Faces Global Call for Investigation Over COVID-19 Response During the virtual World Health Assembly on Monday, over 100 world health ministers prepared to call for an independent look into the WHO's pandemic response.

The draft of the resolution is calling for "an impartial independent and comprehensive" evaluation.

It also aims to identify the virus's origin.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanon welcomed the proposed resolution.

Tedros Adhanon, via Fox News Tedros Adhanon, via Fox News Amid all the finger-pointing, China's leader, Xi Jinping, announced a $2 billion package to aid COVID-19 efforts over the next two years.

Jinping agrees with a "global review" of the COVID-19 international response but thinks it shouldn't take place until the virus is "under control." He also believes the investigation should be conducted by the WHO, not an independent organization.

Last month, President Trump moved to withdraw U.S. funding from the WHO.

He accused the organization of covering up China's mistakes.