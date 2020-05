These special effects were so bad that they were hilarious

92.3 WCOL Who else loved this performance last night on @AmericanIdol ?! #WeAreTheWorld https://t.co/nYb3VXggNW 21 minutes ago

Kaylene Chieko Hironaka Lionel Richie Joined by American Idol Judges and Alums for Performance of 'We Are the World' https://t.co/wRuDOHwrEg 18 minutes ago

Destiny RT @MJJJusticePrjct : Good Morning MJGlobal Family - In case you missed it yesterday - Lionel Richie organized American Idol We Are The Worl… 9 minutes ago

speezyland RT @THR : A cast of past #AmericanIdol stars including @JordinSparks , @ScottyMcCreery and Fantasia ( @TasiasWord ) teamed up for a new version… 5 minutes ago

🌼M a t i🌼 RT @Vevo_UK : Last night @katyperry took to the American Idol stage for a truly mindblowing, outta-this-world performance of new single #Dai … 5 minutes ago

Michiko💮 RT @BeyHERstory : #OTD May 18, 2011: Beyoncé premieres the first few mins of “Run The World (Girls)” on American Idol, the full length video… 3 minutes ago