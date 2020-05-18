'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown called out for using racial slur on Instagram

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was called out on social media...after she said the N-word during a Saturday night Instagram live.The Alabama native was recording herself singing DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” when she used the offensive term.The reality star was quickly made aware of the slur by fans and issued a half-hearted apology in the moment.“I did?

I’m so sorry,” Brown said, smiling and laughing.

“I was singing — I’m so sorry”.Brown’s faux-apology was not well-received on social media, and clips of the offending Instagram live quickly went viral.On Sunday, Brown took to her Instagram story to issue a more formal apology following the public outcry.Multiple members of #BachelorNation issued responses to the incident — most notably Rachel Lindsay.the first Black Bachelorette, who said she reached out to Brown personally to explain the implications of her actions.“You know, it’s easy to make a statement,” Lindsay said.“Let me just say, when you’re bold enough to say the word on your platform.then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word”