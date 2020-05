Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover Concert’ Special: The Best Moments & Surprise Tracks | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 hours ago Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover Concert’ Special: The Best Moments & Surprise Tracks | Billboard News After Sunday night's (May 17) prime-time special, Taylor Swift dropped live versions of the songs on streaming services. 0

