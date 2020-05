Cyclone Amphan: 'Warning cage no 2' hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram



Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological..

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 20 hours ago