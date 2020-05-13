U.S. Coronavirus Surge Over To Over 1.5 million

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to climb as more states are easing isolation restrictions.

The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. exceeded 1.5 million on Monday.

According to Reuters, American deaths now total more than 91,000 due to the novel coronavirus.

13 states saw a rise in infections this week, with Tennessee seeing the biggest weekly surge of 33%.

Louisiana saw a surge in cases of 25%, and Texas reported 22% more cases than in the first week of May.