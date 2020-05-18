COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise In Small Trial Including Eight People

Data from biotech company Moderna Inc shows early promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Reuters, Moderna's vaccine is the first to be tested in the United States.

Studies showed that it produced protective antibodies in a very small group of healthy volunteers.

The data are from a limited study of eight people who took part in a safety trial that kicked off in March.

The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 being investigated.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4.8 million people globally and killed over 319,000.