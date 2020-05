2 St. Lucie County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Lucie County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Ken Mascara announced on Monday.

Two inmates at the St.

THE ST.

LUCIE COUNTY JAIL.WPTV TREASURE COAST REPORTERJON SHAINMAN EXPLAINS WHY THESHERIFF SAYS THE VIRUS WASLIKELY BROUGHT IN FROM TOUTSIDE.<< (LL SHERIFF KEN MASCARASAYS TWO INMATES AT THE COUNTYJAIL WERE INFECTED, AS WAS AFOOD SERVICE WORKER.) HEALTHOFFICIALS SAID IT WAS LIKELYTHE ARAMARK FOOD SERVICEEMPLOYEE WAS ASYMPTOMATIC WHENTHEY CAME INTO CONTACT WITHTHE INMATES AT THE JAIL.

THESHERIFF SAYS THEY RECEIVED THEPOSITIVE TEST RESULTS OVER TWEEKEND.

(“IN FACT THE ENTIREDORMITORY THAT HOUSED EXPOSEDINMATES HAS BEEN PLACED ON ALOCKDOWN QUARANTINE TO ENSURETHAT NO OTHER INMATES DISPLAYSYMPTOMS OR COME IN CONTACWITH OTHERS IN THE JAIL”) (“THE ST.

LUCIE COUNTY JAIL HASBEEN IMPLEMENTING THE CDCGUIDANCE FOR MONTHS TO PREVENTCOVID FROM ENTERING THEFACILITY”) THREE INMATES AREAWAITING TEST RESULTS, ANDTOTAL OF FIVE INMATES, MORETHAN A DOZEN SHERIFFEMPLOYEES, AND TWO ARAMARKWORKERS ARE CURRENTLY INQUARANTINE.

NO ONE WAS BEENHOSPITALIZED.

THE SHERIFF ISNOW RESTRICTING KITCHEN ACCESSTO NECESSARY STAFF, AND THEREIS TALK OF POSSIBLY MOVING THEJAIL KITCHEN OFF CAMPUS.

(LLTAG“THE SHERIFF WANTED TOASSURE THOSE IN THE COMMUNITYWITH LOVED ONES IN THE JAILTHAT THEYPOSSIBLE JOB THEY CAN TO KEEPTHEIR LOVED ONES SAFE.

IN SLC,JS WPTV NC 5”)