Ask Dr. Nandi: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine shows encouraging early results in human safety trial

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:19s - Published
There’s some positive news concerning an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus.

Drugmaker Moderna has announced that all of their participants in a stage 1 trial produced antibodies for COVID-19 after receiving two doses of its mRNA vaccine.

Moderna's coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results in human safety trial, shares soar

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comChicagoTribuneNew Zealand Herald


Early results from Moderna vaccine trial show participants developed antibodies against coronavirus

Study subjects who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine had positive early results, according to the...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •SBS



POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER: Vaccine for COVID-19 shows promising results, more data needed

POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER: Vaccine for COVID-19 shows promising results, more data needed

Health care experts from around the country are carefully watching an experimental vaccine which has shown promising results in initial phase testing. Moderna Inc., a biotechnology company made..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:56Published
The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear

The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear

Health officials have said repeatedly that life won't go back to the way it used to be until a cure or vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus is created. But not everyone likes the idea of..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:40Published