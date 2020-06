Organizers of the Little Falls Canal Celebration say the event has been canceled this year, but still plan to continue in 2021.

Shown intere in growingfalls caf your list.

Organizers announced today that they are cancelling this year's festivities....because of coronavirus concerns.

This would have been the 33rd year for the event.

Food, live music, a car show.... it will all have to wait until next summer.

Gas