Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HR DERBY! D-backs' virtual reality challenge - ABC15 Digital

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:54s - Published
HR DERBY! D-backs' virtual reality challenge - ABC15 Digital

HR DERBY! D-backs' virtual reality challenge - ABC15 Digital

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a new virtual reality challenge in center field that you are going to want to check out!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Guy Wearing Virtual Reality Gear Walks in School's Breakout Area Punching Air [Video]

Guy Wearing Virtual Reality Gear Walks in School's Breakout Area Punching Air

Engrossed in a virtual reality game, this guy unwittingly walked around in his school's breakout area, punching thin air. The people around him were chuckling to see him in virtual combat. When his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:55Published
How virtual reality turns students into scientists | Jessica Ochoa Hendrix [Video]

How virtual reality turns students into scientists | Jessica Ochoa Hendrix

Using low-cost virtual reality, education activist Jessica Ochoa Hendrix helps bring science to life in schools across the US. In this quick talk, she explains how a VR experience she developed invites..

Credit: TED     Duration: 06:34Published