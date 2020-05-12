Matthew Perry Goes To Raya

Matthew Perry is reportedly looking for love on the dating app Raya after his recent split from...



Recent related videos from verified sources Matthew Perry turns to dating app



Matthew Perry turns to dating app Matthew is reportedly "back on" Raya. The actor has turned to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app in a bid to find love after his two-year relationship with.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04 Published 2 days ago Lisa Kudrow confesses Friends would be 'completely different' in 2020



'Friends' would be "completely different" if it were created in 2020, Lisa Kudrow admits. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago