Coronavirus impacting ESL programs

New details -- huntsville city schools is having to use new ways to connect with students whose first language isn't english.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez learned how the switch to online learning is impacting e-s-l classes.

Candace hatcher i think one of the challenges for my students is that they are very dependent on that face to face interaction with their teachers.

Candace hatcher says it's hard teaching her students without being right next to them.

Candace hatcher they are able to ask clarification that way.

They rely a lot on the visual that are available in the classroom setting, so we've had to provide support since they're not getting that through individualized instruction."

There are currently 1600 esl students in huntsville.

The students speak more than 40 languages and vary in english proficiency.

So, teachers have to come up with creative ways to help them understand their lessons.

Candace hatcher "very focused instruction.

We are having to identify the most important things to teach and really emphasize those things."

Ll: still, the switch to online classes is actually helping some esl students better understand their lessons.

The school district says it noticed an increase in families becoming more involved in their child's education.

"they are actually able to discuss whatever the subject is with their child in the native language and give a deeper kind of description,whic h results in a better understanding for the student.

Our job then is to translate that back into english."

The school district's esl coordinator ann marie bautista encourages the idea of getting family members involved in their kids education.

Anne marie bautista we want parents to use that first language to strengthen the thinking and learning for their children.

Hatcher says she believes in her students who are going through this difficult change.

Candace thatcher i know my students are going to come out of this stronger with greater knowledge.

They are highly motivated and we are not going to let this slow us down with our learning.

And the school district says it's there to help.

Anne marie bautista we know this is a challenging time.

It's difficult it's new, but reach out to us.

I may not be fully bilingual, but i will find a way.

If you leave me a name and number, i will have someone call you back.

The school district said one of the biggest struggles when classes first switched online was making sure students could navigate through the technology.

Parents and students have access to bilingual support to help answer thier questions.

If any e-s-l parent or student has issues, they can contact their teacher or esl coordinator.

