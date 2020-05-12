Chipotle Hits Record High During Coronavirus Pandemic
Chipotle passed the $1,000 level for their first quarter for the first time ever, hitting a record high.
According to Business Insider, the restaurant chain saw digital sales increase by 81 percent.
CEO Brian Niccol said: "We believe this will have a lasting benefit well beyond the current crisis.” The company also saw sign-ups for their loyalty program nearly quadruple.
Chipotle is running personalized promotions to help increase order frequency