Chipotle Hits Record High During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chipotle passed the $1,000 level for their first quarter for the first time ever, hitting a record high.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant chain saw digital sales increase by 81 percent.

CEO Brian Niccol said: "We believe this will have a lasting benefit well beyond the current crisis.” The company also saw sign-ups for their loyalty program nearly quadruple.

Chipotle is running personalized promotions to help increase order frequency