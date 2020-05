Greg Abbott addressed Texas' reopening from the State Capitol amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that all childcare services can reopen "immediately." Katie Johnston reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bars Can Reopen Just In Time For Holiday Weekend



Governor Greg Abbott today announced that North Texas bars can open this Friday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03 Published 19 minutes ago COVID-19 Cases Jump As Texas Ends Lockdown Restrictions



Texas reported 1,801 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections on Saturday. According to Business Insider, it's the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the state so far. More than 700 of.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago