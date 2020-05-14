Global  

Doja Cat, DaBaby, Zedd, Ally Brooke and More Have Powerful Message in Honor of Mental Health Month

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:10s
Doja Cat, DaBaby, Zedd, Ally Brooke and More Have Powerful Message in Honor of Mental Health Month | Billboard

Doja Cat, DaBaby, Zedd, Ally Brooke and More Have Powerful Message in Honor of Mental Health Month | Billboard

May is Mental Health Awareness month, which seems needed more than ever this year, as many of us are stuck alone in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis.

Artists came together to tell Billboard how they've been feeling during these trying times.

Mental Health Month: Doja Cat, DaBaby, Zedd, Ally Brooke & More Share Powerful Messages in Quarantine

Doja Cat, Yungblud, Zedd, Ally Brooke, Charli XCX, Anne-Marie and more came together (virtually) to
Billboard.com - Published


