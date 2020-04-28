Global  

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza

Chuck E.

Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza Chuck E.

Cheese restaurants across the country have left some GrubHub customers feeling duped.

Twitter user Pasqually's Pizza & Wings derives its name from the Chuck E.

Cheese character, Pasqually.

Many people who've been trying to support independent restaurants amid COVID-19 don't appreciate the name change.

Customer Kendall Neff, to NBC Philadelphia Chuck E.

Cheese owner CEC Entertainment Inc.

Issued a statement.

CEC Entertainment Inc., via statement

0
