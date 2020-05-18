Global  

Dropkick Murphys And Bruce Springsteen To Perform Free Concert From Fenway Park

Bostonians will be treated to a socially distant summer kick-off concert at Fenway Park.

According to CNN, Dropkick Murphys will perform for the Streaming Outta Fenway live event on Friday, May 29.

The performance will be free and the band will be joined remotely by Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen will join Dropkick Murphys for a special "double play" of one of his songs and one of the Murphys songs.

The performance will take place with no live audience and will be simulcast worldwide from Fenway Park.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

EST on the band's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch pages.

