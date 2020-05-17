Global  

Downtown Los Angeles explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters

Duration: 02:47
An explosion in downtown Los Angeles forced firefighters to walk though “a fireball,” setting their coats ablaze and sending four crew members to an intensive care unit.

