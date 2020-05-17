|
Downtown Los Angeles explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters
|
Downtown Los Angeles explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters
An explosion in downtown Los Angeles forced firefighters to walk though “a fireball,” setting their coats ablaze and sending four crew members to an intensive care unit.
