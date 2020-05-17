Downtown Los Angeles explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:47s - Published 5 minutes ago Downtown Los Angeles explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters An explosion in downtown Los Angeles forced firefighters to walk though “a fireball,” setting their coats ablaze and sending four crew members to an intensive care unit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Digital Surveillance Downtown L.A. explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters An explosion in downtown Los An… https://t.co/FtKeD03OT7 6 hours ago Sally Dillehay RT @PoppotGroup: The intense heat and the explosive nature of BHO fires (in marijuana labs) makes this type of fire more dangerous than mos… 1 day ago Parents Opposed to Pot The intense heat and the explosive nature of BHO fires (in marijuana labs) makes this type of fire more dangerous t… https://t.co/lWAgNy1zM3 1 day ago