Taylor Swift Treated Fans To Her 'City of Lover Concert' On ABC

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Taylor Swift treated her fans to an eight-song performance Sunday night on ABC.

According to CNN, Swift performed songs from her "City of Lover Concert".

The singer/songwriter danced, sang, played piano and guitar in a mostly acoustic set.

Swift included fan favorites songs "Me!", "Death By a Thousand Cuts," and "Cornelia Street." She said she decided to run the concert on television after the coronavirus forced her to cancel her world tour.

She ended the concert with an acoustic version of "Lover," the title track of her latest album.

