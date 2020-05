NYS releases new data about unemployment backlog

NEWSAS WE TAKE OURFIRST STEPS INTOREOPENING...OUR COMMITMENT TOENSURE PEOPLE INPOWER ARE DOINGWHAT'S RIGHT...CONTINUES...9 WEEKS INTO THEPANDEMIC...AND 9 MONTHS AFTERFINDING OUT ABOUT ANEW ADDITION..THIS CHEEKTOWAGAFAMILY OF SIX ISCONCERNED ABOUTTHE FUTURE.YOU SEE DAD..

HASYET TO RECEIVE HISFIRSTUNEMPLOYMENTCHECK..AND MOM IS ABOUT TOGO ON MATERNITYLEAVE...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYREACHED OUT TO THEDEPARTMENT OFLABOR IN HOPES OFTRACKING DOWNSOME ANSWERS..YOU PUNCH IN ALLYOUR PHONE NUMBERAN THEN IT JUSTDISCONNECTS.

YOUTRY AND CALL AGAINAND IT JUSTDISCONNECTS.

YOUCAN'T GET THROUGHTO ANYBODYSARAH HUYNH TOLDUS SHE DESPERATELYNEEDS HELP.HER HUSBAND "NAM"HAS BEEN FROM HISJOB AT THE EXPONAILS SALON IN EASTAMHERST SINCE MID-MARCH."NAM" WAS APPROVEDFOR NYSUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS ON MARCH22.BUT NINE WEEKSLATER .

.THE MONEYSTILL HAS NOT COMEIN.IF WE DON'T GET THISMONEY GOINGTHROUGH, I DON'TKNOW WHAT TO DOSARAH AND NAM HAVETWO YOUNG GIRLSAGE 3 AND 5THEY ALSO TAKE CAREOF NAM'S ELDERLYPARENTS WHO HAVENO INCOME.THE FAMILY OF SIXWAS MAKING ENDSMEETS WITH THEIRFEDERAL STIMULUSCHECK - BUT THAT ISRUNNING OUTWE PAID THE AUTOLOAN, OUR MORTGAGESO NOW WE ARE DONETO OUR SAVINGS.

IT ISREALLY, REALLY TOUGHSARAH MAKES ASMALL INCOME FROMHER JOB AT CITIZENSBANK.BUT SARAH IS SOONGOING OUT ONMATERNITY LEAVE ASSHE IS DUE ON JUNE 5.AND THE PREGNANTMOM IS WORRIEDABOUT FEEDING HERFAMILY AND PAYINGTHE BILLS.IT IS TOUGH WHEN YOUGO TO THE GROCERYRIGHT NOW WHEN YOUDON'T HAVE MONEY.SHOULD WE BUY IT ANNOT HAVE MONEY FORTHE BILLS?

OR USETHE MONEY TO PAY THEBILLS AND HAVE LESSMONEY FORGROCERIES?WE CONTACTED THELABOR DEPARTMENTON THE FAMILY'SBEHALF.A SPOKESPERSONTOLD US DEPENDINGON WHAT TYPE OFPAYMENT YOU CHOOSE,IT CAN TAKE 2 TO 3WEEKS TO GET YOURMONEY.

BUT THEDEPARTMENTPROMISED THAT ITWOULD CHECK INTOTHE FAMILY'S CLAIM TOSEE WHAT IS GOING ONDURING A PHONECONFERENCE WITHNYS LABORSECRETARY ROBERTAREARDON, IT WASPOINTED OUT THATNYS $9.2 BILLIONDOLLARS16,000 APPLICATIONSARE BEINGPROCESSED AND WILLBE PAYABLE SOON50,000 APPLICATIONSWERE PROCESSEDAND FOUND THEY DIDNOT QUALIFY FORTRADITONALUNEMPLOYMENT.THOSE PEOPLE ARENOW BEING ADVISEDTHEY MUST APPLY FORPANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENTASSISTANCE INSTEAD.AND THERE ARE 23,000APPLICATIONS THATCANNOT BEPROCESSED BECAUSETHEY ARE MISSINGCRUCIAL INFORMATION.

ARE DUPLICATES ..OR WERE NEVERCOMPLETED.ED REILLY 7 EW