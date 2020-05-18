Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Arthur

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Tropical Storm Arthur
Cooler Temperatures Linger...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tropical Storm Arthur

TONIGHT.

PATRICK HOW LONG WILLWE NEED THOSE UMBRELLA'S?METEROLOGIST PATRICK PETEWHO'S JOINING US FROM HOMETONIGHT.

PATRICK HOW LONG WILLWE NEED THOSE UMBRELLA'S?Tonight Patchy drizzle with aslight chance of showersbefore 11pm, then a slightchance of showers after 11pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 52.

Northeast windaround 11 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.

TuesdayA slight chance of showers.Partly sunny, with a high near67.

East wind 13 to 16 mph,with gusts as high as 26 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Tuesday Night A slightchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 46.East wind 9 to 16 mph, withgusts as high as 25 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Wednesday A slight chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 62.

East wind10 to 15 mph, with gusts ashigh as 24 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.Wednesday Night A chance ofshowers, mainly after 2am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 46.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers before8am.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 66.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayShowers likely.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

FridayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

SaturdayA chance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 77.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Saturday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 59.Sunday Partly sunny, with ahigh near 75.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 58.

Memorial Day Partlysunny, with a high near 75.THE CLASS OF 2020 WON'T BHONORED THE TRADITIONAL then aslight chance of showers after11pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 52.

Northeast windaround 11 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Aslight chance of showers.Chance of precipitation is 20%.Tuesday Night A slight chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy, witha low around 46.

East wind 9 to16 mph, with gusts as high as25 mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

Wednesday A slightchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 62.East wind 10 to 15 mph, withgusts as high as 24 mph.

Chanceof precipitation is 20%.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 46.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers before 8am.Mostly cloudy, with a high near66.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Thursday Night A chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayShowers likely.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

FridayNight A chance of showers.Chance of precipitation is 50%.Saturday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 59.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy,with a low around 58.

MemorialDay Partly sunny, with a highnear 75.THE CLASS OF 2020 WO



Recent related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast

MIAMI (AP) — Life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comCTV NewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comReutersCBS News


States reopening, Tropical Storm Arthur, WHO meeting: 5 things to know Monday

States are reopening across America, Tropical Storm Arthur sets its sights on North Carolina and more...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Tropical Storm Arthur set to bring heavy rain to North Carolina The storm currently has 45 mph winds and is not forecast to make… 30 seconds ago

ChristiansonLab

ChristiansonLaboratory Clouds moving in...luckily, Tropical Storm Arthur is not tracking up the Chesapeake Bay. https://t.co/M3nu6qMa6a 43 seconds ago

AgencyOfCentra1

💙 RT @SpaceX: Standing down from the Starlink mission, due to tropical storm Arthur, until after launch of Crew Demo-2 2 minutes ago

MarvLBluechip

BlueChipTalent RT @GulfAtlanticInd: Tropical Storm Arthur became the first named storm of 2020, forming 16 days before the formal start of a hurricane sea… 2 minutes ago

IqbaalAhmed19

Iqbaal Ahmed RT @jb_weather: This is the best Tropical Storm #Arthur has looked yet. With the storm getting better organized, it is also starting to str… 3 minutes ago

IqbaalAhmed19

Iqbaal Ahmed RT @jb_weather: 12:00PM- Some of the outermost rain bands from Tropical Storm #Arthur are moving across our region. These rain showers aren… 3 minutes ago

ruth99rs

Ruth Plant Tropical Storm Arthur Update! https://t.co/pf29aJBBOT via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

logikaldj

E. Mac RT @LiveScience: Arthur becomes the Atlantic's 1st named tropical storm of 2020 https://t.co/C0t2IJoEx8 https://t.co/u3G8KVh8qi 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain [Video]

Tropical Storm Arthur Hits North Carolina Coast With Rain

Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rain to North Carolina’s coast on Monday as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also spread life-threatening surf..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Need 2 Know: Lockdown Fatigue, Obama Cut Loose [Video]

Need 2 Know: Lockdown Fatigue, Obama Cut Loose

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, May 18, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:20Published