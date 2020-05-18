Tropical Storm Arthur

TONIGHT.

PATRICK HOW LONG WILLWE NEED THOSE UMBRELLA'S?METEROLOGIST PATRICK PETEWHO'S JOINING US FROM HOMETONIGHT.

PATRICK HOW LONG WILLWE NEED THOSE UMBRELLA'S?Tonight Patchy drizzle with aslight chance of showersbefore 11pm, then a slightchance of showers after 11pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 52.

Northeast windaround 11 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.

TuesdayA slight chance of showers.Partly sunny, with a high near67.

East wind 13 to 16 mph,with gusts as high as 26 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Tuesday Night A slightchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 46.East wind 9 to 16 mph, withgusts as high as 25 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Wednesday A slight chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 62.

East wind10 to 15 mph, with gusts ashigh as 24 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.Wednesday Night A chance ofshowers, mainly after 2am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 46.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers before8am.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 66.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayShowers likely.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

FridayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

SaturdayA chance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 77.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Saturday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 59.Sunday Partly sunny, with ahigh near 75.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 58.

Memorial Day Partlysunny, with a high near 75.THE CLASS OF 2020 WON'T BHONORED THE TRADITIONAL then aslight chance of showers after11pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 52.

Northeast windaround 11 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Aslight chance of showers.Chance of precipitation is 20%.Tuesday Night A slight chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy, witha low around 46.

East wind 9 to16 mph, with gusts as high as25 mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

Wednesday A slightchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 62.East wind 10 to 15 mph, withgusts as high as 24 mph.

Chanceof precipitation is 20%.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 46.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers before 8am.Mostly cloudy, with a high near66.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Thursday Night A chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayShowers likely.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

FridayNight A chance of showers.Chance of precipitation is 50%.Saturday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 59.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy,with a low around 58.

MemorialDay Partly sunny, with a highnear 75.THE CLASS OF 2020 WO