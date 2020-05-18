CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

The U.S.CDC is planning a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading.

According to a CDC spokeswoman, the study is expected to launch in June or July,.

Researchers will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies.

Antibodies are what the immune system creates when fighting the coronavirus.

These studies, also known as seroprevalence research, are considered critical to understanding the outbreak.

The data can tell experts how the virus is spreading and can help guide decisions on ways to contain it.

The study will also help researchers better understand if the immune response to COVID decreases over time.