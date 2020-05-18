Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

The U.S.CDC is planning a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading.

According to a CDC spokeswoman, the study is expected to launch in June or July,.

Researchers will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies.

Antibodies are what the immune system creates when fighting the coronavirus.

These studies, also known as seroprevalence research, are considered critical to understanding the outbreak.

The data can tell experts how the virus is spreading and can help guide decisions on ways to contain it.

The study will also help researchers better understand if the immune response to COVID decreases over time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study: https://t.co/FICEEIqpHx #Coronavirus 39 minutes ago

Sport_Integrity

Sports Integrity SII The @PCCantidoping partnered with the Salt Lake Lab. to conduct a test for #Covid19 antibodies amongst @MLB employe… https://t.co/sGyBrT5Bs8 5 days ago