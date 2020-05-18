New York City May Force Quarantines For Positive COVID-19 Patients Who Refuse To Self-Isolate

New York City officials are considering a plan that would force residents who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine.

Residents diagnosed with COVID-19 who refuse to voluntarily self-isolate would be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that they believe 99% of New Yorkers infected with COVID-19, would voluntarily self-isolate when asked.

According to Business Insider, forced quarantine would be reserved for the worst-case scenarios.

The office of New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo has not issued a statement regarding the idea.

1200 hotel rooms will be made available by June for those ordered to self-isolate but unable to do so at their own homes.