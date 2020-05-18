Bryan Brothers Team Up With Local Junior Golf Stars

The famous golf trick-shot artists, George Bryan IV and PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan , team up with Oak Hill Academy golfers Cohen Trolio and Wells Williams for an eighteen round fourball match at Old Waverly in West Point.

State a wonderful sight.....golf being played at old waverly in west point the bryan brothers, george and wesley, hosting a junior clinic...as well as playing a round with some of the top junior golfers in the state..

Oak hill academy golfers cohen trolio and wells williams playing 18- holes with the bryan brothers....saying the event was worth the learning experience "it's been great playing with them and seeing how they go throughout their round and just learning from them."

"wesley is the on e on the pga tour.

You see how he carries himself, some of the shots he hits.

It's impressive."

"i think it's a really cool example to see how not only how well junior golfers are playing these days but have these guys answer tthem questions and talk to them about their road to get where they are."