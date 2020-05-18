Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Sen.

Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement.

Sen.

Richard Burr said he would step aside from the position while he is under federal investigation over his stock trades.

The appointment will allow Rubio to receive the most sensitive classified briefings.

Rubio is also chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee but it’s unclear if he will continue that role with his new job.