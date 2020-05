GM reopens with strict safety guidelines

APPOINTMENTS ARENEEDED.DETROIT'S BIG THREEAUTOMAKERSREOPENED TODAY.THAT MEANS G-MWORKERS AT THETOWN OF TONAWANDAPLANT ALSORETURNED TO WORKTHIS MORNING.GENERAL MOTORSSAYS EVERYONE WILLBE REQUIRED TOCOMPLY WITH AROBUST SET OFHEALTH AND SAFETYMEASURES BEFORECOMING IN TO THEFACILITY.SOT: WE'RE TRYING TOKEEP EVERYONE SAFEAND KEEP THEIRSPIRITS HIGHGENERAL MOTORSEMPLOYEES AT THETONAWANDA PLANTHAVEN'T BEEN TOWORK IN NEARLY TWOMONTHS..TODAY DOORSOPENED ONCE AGAINSOT: WE LOOKED ATTHIS AS ANOPPORTUNITY TOTAKE A LOOK AT OURWORKPLACE WITH AFRESH SET OF EYESJIM GLYNN IS THE VICEPRESIDENT OFGLOBAL WORKPLACESAFETY FOR GM INDETROITHE TELLS MEEVERYTHING INSIDETHE PLANTS HAVECHANGEDFROM REMINDINGPEOPLE OF SOCIALDISTANCINGREQUIREMENTS, TOWEARING MASKS ANDGLOVESSOT: IT STARTS IN THEPARKING LOTAS YOU ENTER OURFACILITIES WE HAVEVISUAL QUES THATREMIND YOU WHAT 6FEET FEELS LIKEGLYNN SAYS AS AROUTINETEMPERATURES ARECHECKEDPEOPLE ARESCREENED BEFORECOMING INTO THEBUILDINGSOT:HAVE YOUTRAVELED IN THE PAST14 DAYS DO YOU HAVETHE FOLLOWINGSYMPTOMSGM SAYS THERE AREVARIOUS SAFETYMEETINGSEMPLOYEES AREREQUIRED TOATTEND..THERE ARE HANDSANITATION STATIONSAND REGULAR HANDWASHING ISENCOURAGED ANDREQUIREDSOT: WE'REOPTIMISTIC BUTCAUTIOUS AS WELLGLYNN SAYS IN THECASE OF ANEMPLOYEE GETTINGSICK THERE AREMEDICAL PERSONNELON SITE.

IF ANEMPLOYEE IS NOTFEELING WELL, HE ORSHE SHOULD NOTCOME INTO WORK.IF AN EMPLOYEE GETSSICK ON THE JOB, GMSAYS THERE ARECONTRACT TRACERSIN PLACE TO NOTIFYTHOSE WHO HAVEBEEN AROUND THEINFECTED INDIVIDUALAND EACH WILLISOLATE FOR 14 DAYS.BAKER SAYS FOR THEMOST PARTEMPLOYEES WEREHAPPY TO BE BACKBUT THERE IS A SENSEOF ANXIETYSOT: THIS IS THEBEGINNING OF ATOUGH BATTLEGM WILL ROTATE ALLEMPLOYEES IN SHIFTSUNTIL BACK TO FULLCAPA