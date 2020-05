CBPD investigates GPS tracker put on vehicle

TRACKER ON YOURVEHICLE WITHOUTYOU KNOWING.IT HAPPENED TO ACOUNCIL BLUFFSWOMAN.SENIOR REPORTERJAKE WASIKOWSKIEXPLAINS WHAT'SBEING DONE TOTRACK THE PERSONDOWN AND IF IT'SCONSIDEREDCRIMINAL.CAUGHT ON VIDEO AMAN AT 4 A-M ONAPRIL 21-STGETSUNDERNEATH TAYLORFOSTER'S CAR ANDPLACES A MAGNETICG-P-S TRACKER NEARHER REAR TIREINITIALLY COUNCILBLUFFS POLICE SAIDIT WAS LIKELY AGOVERNMENTAGENCY DID ITBUTNOW THEY SAY NOLOCAL OR FEDERALLAW ENFORCEMENTPUT THE TRACKER ONHER CAR FOSTERTELLS ME SHETURNED THE VIDEOOVERAND HAS BEENWAITING FORANSWERSSUPER: TAYLORFOSTER; GPSTRACKER FOUNDON VEHICLE44:08-"THEINTENTIONWHATEVER THEYWERE GOING TODO, WHAT I FIT WASHARMFUL ANDTHEN WHAT?

BECAUSE IF YOU GET AWAY WITH IT I MEAN YOU CAN BE TRACKED AND BE KILLED." :22 COUNCIL BLUFFS POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING WHO PUT THE DEVICE ON HER CAR THEY'VE FOUND THAT IT WAS PRIVATELY PURCHASED FROM A COMPANY IN CHINA BUT THE BUYER HASN'T BEEN IDENTIFIED POLICE TELL KMTV IT WOULDN'T BE ILLEGAL FOR A PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR TO USE A G-P-S TRACKING DEVICE FOSTER SAYS HER CAR IS NOT IN JEOPARDY OF GETTING REPOSSESSED AND THAT WOULDN'T HAPPEN AT 4 A-M 43:14-"LIKE IF NOTHING HAPPENS IS IT GOING TO BE SEEN MORE OFTEN KNOWING, 'OH THERE'S NO PUNISHMENT FOR THIS.'" :21 AND I'M JUST SCARED SOMEONE WHO DOESN'T HAVE CAMERAS THEY'RE NEVER GOING TO KNOW." :26 IF IT IS DEEMED A CRIME THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE COULD BE CHARGED OR CITED WITH TRESPASSING FOSTER SAYS SHE ADDED EVEN MORE CAMERAS ON HER PROPERTY AND WANTS SOMETHING DONE 43:38-"CHARGE THEM WITH SOMETHING, EVEN IF IT'S NOT SERIOUS I WANT THEM TO KNOW IT'S NOT OK." :43 REPORTING IN COUNCIL BLUFFS JAKE WASIKOWSKI 3 NEWS NOW POLICE SAY THEY TURNED THE DEVICE ON. IT'S UNCLEAR IF THEY CAN TRACK WHERE IT WAS BEFORE BEING PLACED ON FOSTER'S VEHICLE.