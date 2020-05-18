Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use.

Gavino Garay has more.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that he has touted despite medical warnings about its use, as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.

"Couple of weeks ago I started taking it.

Cuz I think it's good.

I've heard a lot of good stories.

And if it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it.

It's been around for 40 years." Weeks ago, Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful.

Trump said he had asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor said he could take it if he wanted to.

The disclosure came as Moderna Incorporated reported progress in a potential vaccine.

The only drug that has emerged as a potential treatment is Gilead’s remdesivir, a drug reserved for hospital patients.

Fox News, immediately after Trump's remarks, interviewed a doctor who cautioned people not to take hydroxychloroquine.



Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As A Preventive Measure [Video]

President Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As A Preventive Measure

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump confirming that he is taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc to prevent COVID-19 (5-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO