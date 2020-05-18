Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that he has touted despite medical warnings about its use, as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.

"Couple of weeks ago I started taking it.

Cuz I think it's good.

I've heard a lot of good stories.

And if it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it.

It's been around for 40 years." Weeks ago, Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful.

Trump said he had asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor said he could take it if he wanted to.

The disclosure came as Moderna Incorporated reported progress in a potential vaccine.

The only drug that has emerged as a potential treatment is Gilead’s remdesivir, a drug reserved for hospital patients.

Fox News, immediately after Trump's remarks, interviewed a doctor who cautioned people not to take hydroxychloroquine.