Baker County judge suspends Gov. Brown's COVID-19 executive orders

About an hour after the ruling, governor brown issued a statement saying that today's ruling from the baker county circuit court will be appealed to the oregon supreme court within hours.

Governor brown's goal in filing an appeal is to put emergency orders back in effect until the supreme court makes a final ruling.

Governor brown stated that the science behind these executive orders hasn't changed one bit.

She said reopening the state too quickly and without ongoing physical distancing will jeopardize public health and cost lives.

Today when i spoke with ray hacke, the lead attorney representing the churches and individuals in the lawsuit, he said it is not a lack of concern about people's health that drove them to sue the governor.

"they dont want to endanger anybody.

Churches especially, a lot of them have people with health problems or elderly populations surley they don't want to endanger them, they don't want to endanger anybody.

I think these churches want to follow cdc and oha guidelines and they can basically they want to be able to do it on their own terms."

Three southern oregon churches are involved in this lawsuit.

New horizon christian fellowship in klamath falls.

Red rock cowboy church in white city.

And eagle valley cowboy church in shady cove.

Today i spoke with some of the pastors all three say they were pleased with the decision -- eagle valley's pastor saying he's glad to return to worship and is now just waiting to see what the oregon supreme court decides.

Reporting live from home, alicia rubin, newswatch 12.

