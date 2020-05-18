Global  

Goldstein Investigates: Downtown Smoke Shop That Caught Fire, Injuring 12 Firefighters, Was Not Licensed

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Goldstein Investigates: Downtown Smoke Shop That Caught Fire, Injuring 12 Firefighters, Was Not Licensed

Goldstein Investigates: Downtown Smoke Shop That Caught Fire, Injuring 12 Firefighters, Was Not Licensed

According to the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, there were no commercial license records associated with the location in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, and the Los Angeles Fire Department said it had no records of inspections.

