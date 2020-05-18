Goldstein Investigates: Downtown Smoke Shop That Caught Fire, Injuring 12 Firefighters, Was Not Licensed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published 13 minutes ago Goldstein Investigates: Downtown Smoke Shop That Caught Fire, Injuring 12 Firefighters, Was Not Licensed According to the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, there were no commercial license records associated with the location in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, and the Los Angeles Fire Department said it had no records of inspections. 0

