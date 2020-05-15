Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously.

We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people.

1000 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 600 NDRF officials have been deployed.

The Honorable Chief Minister has reviewed the situation and coordination between various departments." Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Island (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on May 20.