No question about privatization of Coal India: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi said that there is no question about the privatization of Coal India.

He said, "Coal India will achieve 1 billion tonnes coal production by 2023-24.

I also assure my brothers that Coal India as on date has enough number of coal blocks by which it can produce minimum for 50-60 years." He further said, "There is no question about the privatization of Coal India, we are strengthening and encouraging them.

They need to work towards producing 1 billion tonnes, government will provide all the necessary help required in achieving this."

