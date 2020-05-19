Verizon Finalizes Acquisition Of BlueJeans

Verizon finalized its acquisition of video conferencing platform BlueJeans during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Gizmodo, BlueJeans is another teleconference service helping people and business stay connected online.

Verizon will pay around $400 million for the BlueJeans Network, its 390 employees and reported 15,000 customers.

While details of its integrations haven’t been released, the company said it will be part of its 5G product roadmap.

Verizon may use the network to provide a full enterprise-level communication suite like Microsoft and Google.