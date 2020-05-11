Batwoman 1x20 O, Mouse! - Season Finale - Inside

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Batwoman 1x20 "O, Mouse!" Season 1 Episode 20 Inside (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along.

New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings.

And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#120).

Original airdate 5/17/2020.

C5The

theC5 Watch Batwoman 1×20 Inside “O, Mouse!” (HD) Final Season https://t.co/2Gfu3VWeIU 40 minutes ago

TheSeriesRegs

TSR The #Batwoman season 1 finale was nothing short of amazing. Plus, that ridiculous plot twist, though. Read our revi… https://t.co/itWTstvZA7 4 hours ago

CelebCover

CelebCover Watch Batwoman 1×20 Inside "O, Mouse!" (HD) Season Finale https://t.co/RscxZq2HkZ 9 hours ago

Zenghilios

Zenghilios Here’s my #seasonfinale #reaction to @CWBatwoman!!! I am STILL freaking out over that ending...this show was fantas… https://t.co/A18vPw56L0 15 hours ago

Gamer4Kcom

Gamer4K 😍 Watch Batwoman 1×20 Inside "O, Mouse!" (HD) Season Finale https://t.co/kFrxujHj7t 1 day ago

WestAllenStorm

Arrowverse Guildsman #Batwoman #1x20 Alice has taken the game to a whole new level now. She killed Mouse & has given #Hush Bruce's face.… https://t.co/BT7dOishNT 1 day ago

RealKyndleNance

Kyndle Nance #StraightOuttaWakanda 🙅🏾‍♂️ Batwoman 1x20 Inside "O, Mouse!" (HD) Season Finale https://t.co/XYCKTLob7u via @YouTube 1 day ago

DebDarkPetal

❤ Deborah Tomasi ❤ RT @tvpromosdb: Batwoman 1x20 Inside "O, Mouse!" (HD) Season Finale https://t.co/1Mab6TFFaH 1 day ago


