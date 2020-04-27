Global  

Ryan Seacrest's Rep Dissolves Rumors Of Stroke During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Secrest hosted “American Idol” remotely from his house and fans noticed something odd.

According to CNN, fans said he appeared to slur his speech and his right eye seemed to be enlarged.

Secrest’s representative addressed the rumors of the host possibly experiencing a stroke.

The rep said Secrest is simply under stress and adjusting to working from home.

While he did not appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” the rep said he just “took a well-deserved day off.”

