NFL expands Rooney Rule: Teams must interview two minority candidates

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
As a follow up to last week’s report about the NFL incentivizing teams with draft picks to hire minority head coaches and general managers, the league is also expanding the Rooney Rule.

The two - programs. - - as a follow-up to last week's - report about the n-f-l- incentivizing - teams with draft picks, to hire- minority head coaches and - general managers... the league- is also expanding the - rooney rule.- it was established in 2003... - requring n-f-l teams to - interview at least one minority- candidate... for- any head coaching vacancy.- according to the n-f-l- network... teams must now - interview at- least two minority candidates,- for head coaching - jobs... and at least one... for- offensive and defensive - coordinator positions.- the league is currently at a- 17-year low... with just four - african-american head coaches..- and two



NFL Updates Rooney Rule, Will Require Teams To Interview More Minority Candidates

