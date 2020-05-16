NFL expands Rooney Rule: Teams must interview two minority candidates Video Credit: WXXV - Published 19 hours ago NFL expands Rooney Rule: Teams must interview two minority candidates As a follow up to last week’s report about the NFL incentivizing teams with draft picks to hire minority head coaches and general managers, the league is also expanding the Rooney Rule. 0

