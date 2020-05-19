Go ahead, dream about the future | Charlie Jane Anders 42 minutes ago Video Credit: TED - Duration: 11:55s - Published Go ahead, dream about the future | Charlie Jane Anders "You don't predict the future -- you imagine the future," says sci-fi writer Charlie Jane Anders. In a talk that's part dream, part research-based extrapolation, she takes us on a wild, speculative tour of the delights and challenges the future may hold -- and shows how dreaming up weird, futuristic possibilities empowers us to construct a better tomorrow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this éden (nsfr) tw idk this is so sad? i didn’t even dream about my life and my future i was so suicidal at a young age, i was pret… https://t.co/xYtfpU67vw 4 days ago Maggie Bush Travel RT @TCworldwide: As we continue to dream about the holidays ahead, we decided to bring you further inspiration to shape your future travels… 5 days ago melissa briggs As we continue to dream about the holidays ahead, we decided to bring you further inspiration to shape your future… https://t.co/kVcZCddczq 6 days ago Shubham Dixit That is the real deal It's not about the ammount It's about the dream which he today give If he delivers even ha… https://t.co/czmCLwS423 6 days ago Killjoy RT @thejoywrite: Had a strange dream today about going back to school after college. What if people went back to school for a grade to unle… 1 week ago Srinjoy Dey Had a strange dream today about going back to school after college. What if people went back to school for a grade… https://t.co/txwHWcEYRT 1 week ago Lance Kelley Charlie Jane Anders: Go ahead, dream about the #future #TedTalk #Dreamers #imagine https://t.co/qfqBmUe8OG 1 week ago