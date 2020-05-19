Go ahead, dream about the future | Charlie Jane Anders
|
Go ahead, dream about the future | Charlie Jane Anders
"You don't predict the future -- you imagine the future," says sci-fi writer Charlie Jane Anders.
In a talk that's part dream, part research-based extrapolation, she takes us on a wild, speculative tour of the delights and challenges the future may hold -- and shows how dreaming up weird, futuristic possibilities empowers us to construct a better tomorrow.