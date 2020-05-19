YWCA Women of Excellence 2020 (5-18-20)

Been more than a year and a half since two wisconsin men went missing in northwest missouri then were later found dead.

And while the criminal part of the case isn't yet complete, the families of justin and nick diemel have reached a settlement in the case.

Court documents show a $4 million settlement against the family and business of garland nelson..

Garland nelson is in jail on first-degree murder charges.

He's accused of killing the brothers when they came to collect a $250,000 check from nelson for business dealings.