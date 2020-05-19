Global  

Kentucky fires cheerleading staff; see, hear responses from alums

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
LEXINGTON, Ky.

(UK Athletics) — The University of Kentucky announced actions Monday to protect students and ensure the integrity of the nation’s premier collegiate cheerleading program.

C1 3 the program flipped upside down on monday morning.

University of kentucky officials announcing u-k cheerleading head coach since 2002 jomo thompson and his staff have been fired after an investigation into hazing and other inappropriate conduct.

Abc 36 sports director bryan kennedy has more on what that investigation found and where the program goes from here.

C1 3 several current and former u-k cheerleaders are defending the coaches on social media tonight.

I combed through twitter to find opinions...and haven't seen any yet from cheerleaders who seem to support the firings.

Here's some of what i found for you.

Riley aguiar wrote..."this program is the epitome of professionalism...pl ease don't feed into lies that are hurting us."

Jaclyn fyffe said, "wrong.

Wrong.

Wrong.

Actions are made by individuals and not influenced by the coaching staff at all.

Someone's just mad they didn't get what they wanted and trying to destroy a legacy."

See more of these opinions on our website w-t-v-q dot com.

