Local faith leaders want to make acceptance video to drown out voice of KKK

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
After Klu Klux Klan recruitment fliers were found in Battle Ground over the weekend, local faith leaders are encouraging the community to join together and fight back the only way we can right now.

Us in battle ground over the weekend.

They're encouraging the community to fight back the only way we can right now - remotely.

News 18's anna darling learned what they're doing, and why there won't be legal repercussions against the fliers.

"you're welcome here but we don't want your hate" this is the feeling of several battle ground neighbors after finding out kkk fliers were distributed in their community.

(deb aldridge grew up in battle ground and has lived in greater lafayette her whole life.

"it's hard for me to believe that people still believe that way in this day and age.

Everybody's equal and it just saddens me" teresa woolman owns the beauty walk salon in battle ground.

"in this town, nobody that i know of is anything near the kkk, very welcoming to anyone who does come into town" (rabbi michael harvey with temple israel is part of the interfaith leaders of greater lafayette.

He's helping "you're welcome here but we don't want your hate" website wlfi.com.

WLFI News 18 "This is the loudest voice here in the Greater Lafayette area and that is of love and acceptance" Faith leaders ho… https://t.co/pMQkGBTywl 3 hours ago

