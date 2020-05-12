The Baker and The Beauty S01E07 Blow Out

The Baker and The Beauty 1x07 "Blow Out" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo trailer HD - Noa is blindsided when an unlikely opponent attempts to take control of her company.

Meanwhile, after a series of setbacks, Daniel is surprised when an old friend comes to his rescue; and Natalie continues to defy her parents, enjoying the freedom that comes with her newfound rebellion, on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing Monday, May 25th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

» Starring: Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk, Dan Bucatinsky, Michelle Veintimilla