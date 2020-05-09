With demand for plexiglass at an all-time high, getting a hold of the product is a challenge.
Alaturka News Plexiglass Sales Boom Amid Coronavirus Pandemic As Companies Install Shields To Protect Workers… https://t.co/WnuZGPViD7 21 hours ago
Indonesian farmers give out harvests for free rather than let it go to waste during pandemicIndonesian farmers are throwing their crops into rivers or giving them away for free after sales were decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage from East Java shows the disheartened farmers..
Bike Sales Boom During Coronavirus PandemicBike shops across the nation are running low, as more people are staying home and looking to fill their time.