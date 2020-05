Legendary - Official Trailer - HBO Max If you slay, you stay.

In Legendary, a new HBO Max competition series that pulls from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka ""houses"") must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve ""legendary"" status.

The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.