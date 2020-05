The Capture Season 1 - Holliday Grainger, Famke Janssen, Ron Perlman Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:51s - Published 7 hours ago The Capture Season 1 - Holliday Grainger, Famke Janssen, Ron Perlman The Capture Season 1 Official Teaser Trailer - Holliday Grainger Thriller Drama Set in London, the modern-day spy show begins with the arrest of a former soldier, which spirals into a complex conspiracy involving manipulated video evidence. Starring: Holliday Grainger, Famke Janssen, Ron Perlman 0

